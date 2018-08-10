(Bloomberg) -- A former aide to Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, has been found in contempt of court by a federal judge for refusing to testify before a grand jury hearing evidence in the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Andrew Miller, who did administrative work for Stone, fought a grand jury subpoena that was issued as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe. Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington ordered Miller to testify. She made the contempt ruling Friday after a closed hearing in Washington.

Miller’s attorney, Paul Kamenar, said he plans to appeal the order, which was put on hold pending his action. Miller argues that Mueller’s appointment is unconstitutional.

Mueller has been focusing in recent months on Stone, who has had a decades-long relationship with Trump. Mueller issued subpoenas in May to John Kakanis, a former driver for Stone, and Jason Sullivan, who did social media and administrative work for a political action committee run by Stone in July and August of 2016.

Miller, who runs a St. Louis house-painting business, hasn’t worked for Stone for three years, according to a person familiar with the matter, except for one week of the Republican National Convention, when he came in to coordinate Stone’s schedule, the person said.

--With assistance from Andrew Martin.

