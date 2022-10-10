(Bloomberg) -- Alberto Gallo and Aditya Aney, who previously ran money for Algebris Investments, have started their own hedge fund betting that volatile markets will offer fertile hunting grounds for their trading strategy.

The duo began trading on Monday with $200 million from an undisclosed investor and partners’ capital at their London-based investment firm Andromeda Capital Management, the pair said in an interview. Andromeda specializes in credit and rates trading and is aiming to grow assets to more than $1 billion.

The startup, one of the largest in Europe this year, joins hedge funds looking to benefit from volatility in markets as spiraling inflation forces central banks to reverse years of quantitative easing. Hedge fund managers from Said Haidar and Michael Platt to Crispin Odey have exploited wild moves in markets to produce their best-ever returns this year as the industry rebounds from years of mediocre performance.

“This is just the beginning of the next 10 years of regime change,” Gallo said. “The world and markets are just realizing that they no longer have the holding hand of central banks.”

Gallo and Aney, who have worked together for more than a decade, are betting that inflation will be persistent and the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates “until something breaks” in the market. They also say they believe that the Bank of England and the UK government are making large-scale policy errors, which will allow stagflation to take hold.

The third part of their bets are related to their analysis that the European Central Bank is behind the curve and will be much more hawkish next year, a policy that will hurt the peripheral countries in the region. The three themes will also lead to volatility and trading opportunity in emerging market countries.

“As the crisis unfolds, rates shocks are going to become credit shocks,” Gallo said. “We are going to be focused on finding value firms, companies that can bend but not break.”

Andromeda, a character from Greek mythology, is among a shrinking number of hedge fund startups as investors turn their attention to larger and more established firms. Hedge fund launches fell to just 80 during the second quarter, the lowest amount for any quarter since the fourth quarter of 2008, according to data through September compiled by Hedge Fund Research Inc.

Before starting their macro credit trading strategy at Algebris, Gallo and Aney worked together at Royal Bank of Scotland. Their Algebris fund, which grew to manage $1.2 billion at its peak, produced annualized returns of 6.8%, beating peers, over the more than five years until their departure earlier this year, data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

