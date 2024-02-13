(Bloomberg) -- AI startup Marqo raised $12.5 million in a round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, gaining funds to develop its technology that helps companies search the vast amounts of unstructured data in their systems.

Investors including Blackbird Ventures and January Capital took part in the Series A round, Marqo said Tuesday. The money will go toward commercializing its search platform.

Unstructured content such as emails, customer contracts, product specs, employee handbooks and web server logs makes up as much as 90% of the data on corporate systems, according to IDC. But since it’s different from structured content like databases, it’s been difficult to search and exploit.

Marqo’s platform lets firms harness that data, allowing them to analyze it and use it for purposes such as e-commerce personalization or sentiment analysis. The startup says unstructured data is the world’s biggest untapped information resource.

“It’s early days, but mastering unstructured data will be key to success in the AI race,” Jesse Clark, Marqo’s co-founder and chief technology officer, said in a video interview.

Clark, 40, founded Marqo with fellow Amazon.com Inc. alum Tom Hamer, 27, who is now its chief executive officer. The company has raised $17.8 million so far and is relocating its headquarters to San Francisco, from its bases in London and Melbourne.

The startup uses so-called vector search technique, which leverages machine learning models. Its commercial product is a managed service on the cloud that it sells to industries like health care and e-commerce.

“Vector searches are really powerful in helping enterprises realize the full potential of AI,” Hamer said on the same call.

