(Bloomberg) -- Codelco appointed a former head of copper marketing at Anglo American Plc to lead its commercial division in the latest management change at the struggling Chilean state mining company.

Braim Chiple, currently working as a consultant to Mitsubishi Corp., will take on the role as Codelco’s chief commercial officer on March 15, the Santiago-based firm said in a filing Friday.

Chiple, who also had a six-year stint at BHP Group, will take over from Cristobal Fuenzalida, who was overseeing the commercial team on an interim basis after the departure of Carlos Alvarado late last year.

Codelco has overhauled its management team in recent months in a bid to recover from setbacks and missteps at operating mines and projects that have seen production and profit tumble, threatening its status as the world’s biggest copper supplier. Chiple will have to navigate a fast-changing global market in which mine disruptions have tightened the supply of semi-processed copper, adding to excess smelting capacity.

