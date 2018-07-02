(Bloomberg) -- Achilles Management LP, the investment vehicle of ex-Apollo Global Management LLC partner Sachin Khajuria that may be opened to outside investors, posted a return of 30 percent in its first year, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The fund produced the return in the 12 months ended June 30 using a variety of strategies, including distressed-debt investments and event-driven trades in equity and credit markets, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private fund performance. The figure doesn’t include illiquid holdings such as limited-partner interests in funds managed by Blackstone Group LP and other private equity firms, the person said.

Khajuria, who left Apollo in 2017 after seven years at the private-equity firm, is considering seeking outside capital given the fund’s performance, said the person. A representative for Achilles didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Achilles targets industries including financial services, technology and infrastructure, the person said. The firm seeks to use artificial intelligence in addition to fundamental analysis to help manage risk and identify opportunities.

Before joining Apollo, Khajuria worked at firms including Quadrangle Group, Macquarie Group Ltd., Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley.

