(Bloomberg) -- A group of former Apple Daily staff members pleaded guilty to national security law charges in a Hong Kong court, in a case that has fanned concern for the city’s once free-wheeling media landscape.

Former editor-in-Chief Ryan Law, and Cheung Kim-hung, the newspaper’s former publisher and chief executive officer of parent company Next Digital Ltd., were among six defendants appearing in the High Court Tuesday. The others are former executive Editor-in-Chief Lam Man-chung, former associate publisher Chan Pui-man and ex-editorial writers Fung Wai-kong and Yeung Ching-Kee.

The defendants face one count of conspiracy to commit collusion with a foreign country for seeking to impose sanctions on China or Hong Kong. They face a second count of seeking to publish seditious publications under the colonial-era sedition law. National security charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The six were part of the now-shuttered pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper owned by activist Jimmy Lai. The paper was forced to close in June 2021 amid pressure from the security law, marking the first time legislation had been used against a media outlet. The newspaper regularly encouraged readers to participate in pro-democracy demonstrations.

All six defendants were initially charged with conspiring with Lai for colluding with foreign forces as part of the government’s national security law case against him. The case split when the six indicated they would plead guilty in August and Lai vowed to fight his case.

Sentencing for the six defendants will take place after Lai’s trial ends, Judge Esther Toh, one of the three judges overseeing the case, said in court on Tuesday.

Lai is facing three counts of colluding with foreign forces to hurt China, based on tweets and interviews he gave to international media outlets. His trial will begin Dec. 1.

Their arrests prompted the US and its allies including Germany, Japan, and the UK to issue a joint statement expressing “strong concern” over the use of the security law to shut down the newspaper and arrest its staff.

Hong Kong’s press freedom ranking has plummeted in recent years. The city came 148 in the Reporters Without Borders 2022 World Press Freedom Index, representing a fall of 68 places from the year prior. Twenty years ago, the city sat in 18th place. The Hong Kong government denies any erosion to the city’s media landscape.

