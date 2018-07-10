(Bloomberg) -- An engineer who worked for Apple Inc. on a top-secret autonomous vehicle project was charged with stealing trade secrets for a Chinese startup.

Xiaolang Zhang was accused by U.S. prosecutors of downloading files containing proprietary information as he prepared to leave the iPhone maker in April and start work for XMotors in its Mountain View, California, office, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in federal court in San Jose.

To contact the reporter on this story: Peter Blumberg in San Francisco at pblumberg1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Elizabeth Wollman at ewollman@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.