(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. was accused in a lawsuit flouting a New York labor law by not issuing weekly paychecks to its store workers who do manual labor.

Raven Ramos, who worked at Apple’s Fifth Ave. store in Manhattan for more than seven years, claims the company paid her every other week, rather than weekly, as required by state law.

Filed Monday as a class action on behalf of other workers, the complaint seeks “well in excess” of $5 million from Apple for delayed compensation payments under a law often invoked in lawsuits against employers. Ramos says her job’s manual tasks included unboxing products, emptying cash registers and helping customers on the sales floor.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

