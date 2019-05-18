(Bloomberg) -- Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott appears to have been soundly defeated in his formerly ultra-safe seat on Sydney’s wealthy north shore in Saturday’s election, ending a 25-year parliamentary career.

Abbott, 61, suffered a 13% swing against him in Warringah to independent Zali Steggall, a lawyer and former Olympic skier, according to early voting.

“This is a slaughter. This is unprecedented,” said Labor lawmaker Anthony Albanese. “This is the absolute faithful walking away from Tony Abbott.”

Abbott served as prime minister for two years from September 2013 before he was dumped in a party-room coup. A figure-head of the Liberals’ hard-right wing, he’s been a lightning rod for controversy for much of his political career, and was famously labeled a misogynist by then Labor Prime Minister Julia Gillard in 2012.

“The nature of politics changed” under Abbott, Albanese said. “It’s come home to roost.”

Abbott has been criticized over the years for his arch-conservative views that have seen him doubt climate change, oppose same-sex marriage and reinstate Australia’s archaic honors system of appointing knights and dames. After being removed as Liberal leader by his own lawmakers, he remained in parliament on the backbench and often criticized the policy positions of his moderate successor, Malcolm Turnbull.

“He was a climate-change denier personified,” said Julie Bishop, Abbott’s one-time deputy and foreign minister. That and his campaigning against same-sex marriage put him at odds with the majority of his electorate, she said.

Abbott first won the seat of Warringah in Sydney’s northern beaches in 1994. It has long been considered safe and entrenched for the Liberals. But he’s faced a well-funded campaign to remove him at this election.

“I’m a bit of a traditionalist, I’m a bit sad to see a former prime minister go out like that,’’ said Labor’s Chris Bowen, the shadow treasurer. “I think it would have been better if he had gone of his own accord.’’

