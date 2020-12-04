(Bloomberg) -- Former Austrian Finance Minister Karl-Heinz Grasser was found guilty by a Vienna court of taking bribes in one of Austria’s biggest postwar corruption trials.

The court ruled that Grasser was part of a group that received bribes for helping the winning bidder in a 961 million-euro ($1.2 billion) sale of state-owned apartments in 2004, presiding judge Marion Hohenecker said in a verdict Friday. Several other defendants charged with related crimes were also found guilty.

The Vienna criminal court heard arguments and witnesses in 168 sessions over three years.

Grasser and most defendants have denied any wrongdoing. Only co-defendant Peter Hochegger, a lobbyist, said he knew that part of a fee he received was meant for Grasser. Hochegger was also found guilty.

The investigation that led to the charges started in 2009 as an offshoot of an unrelated criminal probe into the near-collapse of Immofinanz AG, the winning bidder in the apartment auction.

According to the prosecutors, Grasser and the others told the Immofinanz-led group that their last rival in the auction offered 960 million euros for the asset. Immofinanz then filed a bid that was 1 million euros higher.

It later paid a fee of 9.6 million euros to Hochegger, who took part of the money and passed on the rest to a company that split it into three secret accounts in Liechtenstein, each of which received 2.4 million euros, authorities said.

In addition, prosecutors claimed that Grasser was a beneficiary of one of the accounts, a finding the court confirmed. Grasser denied it and said Hochegger’s claims were “untrue.”

