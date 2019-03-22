22h ago
Ex-Autonomy CEO Lynch Faces New Fraud, Conspiracy Charges
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Michael Lynch, the former chief executive officer of Autonomy Corp., faces fresh criminal charges of wire fraud, securities fraud and conspiracy added Friday by U.S. prosecutors to his November indictment.
- The conspiracy charge includes an alleged “hush money” payment to prevent unnamed people from testifying in court
- The new charges come as Lynch begins a$5.1 billion civil trial brought by Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- The original indictment stems from the British software maker’s 2011 sale to Hewlett-Packard
- The charges follow a failed bid by Invoke Capital, a London-based venture capital firm founded by Lynch, to resist disclosing details about transactions that prosecutors have said raise concerns about “potential hush money”
- Lynch’s lawyer, Reid Weingarten, didn’t immediately respond to an email after regular business hours seeking comment
- The case is U.S. v. Lynch, 18-cr-00577, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco)
