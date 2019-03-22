(Bloomberg) -- Michael Lynch, the former chief executive officer of Autonomy Corp., faces fresh criminal charges of wire fraud, securities fraud and conspiracy added Friday by U.S. prosecutors to his November indictment.

The conspiracy charge includes an alleged “hush money” payment to prevent unnamed people from testifying in court

The new charges come as Lynch begins a$5.1 billion civil trial brought by Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

The original indictment stems from the British software maker’s 2011 sale to Hewlett-Packard

The charges follow a failed bid by Invoke Capital, a London-based venture capital firm founded by Lynch, to resist disclosing details about transactions that prosecutors have said raise concerns about “potential hush money”

Lynch’s lawyer, Reid Weingarten, didn’t immediately respond to an email after regular business hours seeking comment

The case is U.S. v. Lynch, 18-cr-00577, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco)

