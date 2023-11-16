(Bloomberg) -- Bruno Magalhaes, a former portfolio manager at Autonomy Capital Research LLP, is shutting the hedge fund he helped launch in Brazil just two years ago after industrywide redemptions and double-digit interest rates hindered the firm’s growth plans.

Sterna Capital plans on returning money to clients following a general meeting that’s yet to take place, according to a note to investors seen by Bloomberg. A representative for the firm confirmed the note’s authenticity.

“The market has gone through quite challenging moments since our inception, and the risk aversion proved to be a big challenge in our process to raise capital,” the Sao Paulo-based fund wrote in the note. “That hasn’t allowed us to grow at the necessary speed to reach a sustainable model.”

The fund had over 60 million reais in assets, according to the latest data available from Brazil’s capital market association. It’s shuttering with AUM at its peak, Sterna said in the note.

Magalhaes is set to join Brazilian hedge-fund behemoth SPX Capital as portfolio manager for macro funds, according to people familiar with the matter. He’s expected to start around early 2024 and will be responsible for a new book of multi-asset strategy, placing onshore and offshore bets, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing personnel moves.

Magalhaes and SPX declined to comment.

Some hedge fund managers including Upon Global Capital and Grimper Capital have been forced to close as they grapple with massive outflows. With the benchmark interest rate sitting at 12.25%, Brazilians continue to park their cash in high-yielding government bonds and tax-exempt products.

--With assistance from Donal Griffin.

