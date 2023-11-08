(Bloomberg) -- Two former partners of German asset management company Avana Invest GmbH were charged by Munich prosecutors over the Cum-Ex tax trading scandal.

The two men, who can only be identified as Götz K. and Thomas U., were charged over a tax loss of about €343 million ($366 million) caused by Cum-Ex deals in which the firm was involved, the prosecutor said. Avana Invest collapsed amid scrutiny of the trading practice.

Munich prosecutors announced the indictment in an emailed statement on Wednesday without identifying the company. The case is about Avana Invest, according to a person familiar with the probe who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The indictment is the first filed by Munich prosecutors as part of the sprawling investigations into Cum-Ex, the controversial trading strategy that exploited how dividend tax was once collected. Frankfurt and Cologne prosecutors already filed several cases and won conviction over the scheme that multiplied double tax refunds, costing Germany at least €10 billion ($10.8 billion) in lost revenue.

The pair were charged for setting over deals in 2009 and 2010. They allegedly set up and ran the investment vehicles needed to claim the refunds via two custodian banks that handled the cash flow from the tax authorities, according to the release. The men’s personal profit was €16 million, prosecutors claim. About €220 million of the tax loss has been recovered, they said.

A lawyer for the two men declined to comment.

Avana Invest was a client of CACEIS Bank, which in May 2019 disclosed that that Bavarian tax authorities ordered it to repay 312 million euros and 148 million euros in interest for dividend tax that was refunded to some of its customers in 2010. The bank said at the time that it was challenging the order.

CACEIS Bank didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

