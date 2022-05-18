(Bloomberg) -- An ex-Bain & Co. partner claims the firm owes him nearly $2 million in deferred pay and bonuses it refused to pay in alleged retribution for jumping ship to fierce rival Boston Consulting Group.

Stephane Charveriat’s lawyer told Paris employment judges that denying the consultant the money would legitimize “blackmail” tactics by companies trying to dissuade key staff from defecting to competitors.

“What Bain can’t stand is that Mr. Charveriat left to join a rival, BCG,” attorney Remi Cheroux said at a Tuesday hearing. He added that depriving his client -- who ran the retail practice in Paris -- of his deferred compensation and bonus was “a hidden punishment.”

Bain claimed in court that while Charveriat had a French contract, the company’s “global cumulative deferred compensation plan” was part of a separate contract that’s governed by US law and can’t be sought in France.

The case echoes another Paris lawsuit where former Morgan Stanley deal maker Bernard Mourad won nearly $1.3 million in deferred pay. While the bank had withheld the amounts and argued that the plans were governed by New York legislation, the employment tribunal ruled that they were directly linked to Mourad’s French work contract and subject to the country’s laws.

Read more: Ex-Morgan Stanley Banker Wins $1.6 Million Bonus in Lawsuit (2)

Frederic Naquet, an attorney for the consultancy firm, said Charveriat came to the wrong court to claim 1.15 million euros ($1.2 million) in deferred pay.

“If he wants that money, he’s going to have to go to Massachusetts to fight for it,” Naquet said during the Tuesday hearing. Representatives for Boston-based Bain didn’t immediately respond to a request for further comment on the lawsuit.

Charveriat said he never signed any document linked to the deferred compensation plan and his lawyer added there’s no clause granting Massachusetts courts jurisdiction over it. They claim that since the amounts are calculated based on his pay, they should be considered as part of his salary and subject to French law.

“I consider that a deferred compensation plan should be paid out the day I leave the company,” Charveriat told the tribunal.

His lawyer also disputed Bain’s claim that his bonus was entirely discretionary in a tussle over whether Charveriat is owed about $700,000 in addition for working through half of 2019.

Cheroux said Charveriat’s performance justified it. Just one of Charveriat’s clients, grocer Carrefour SA, brought in $20 million in revenues for Bain in 2018, Cheroux said. “Charveriat is simply asking for his work to be remunerated fairly.”

According to the lawyer, partners’ fixed pay at Bain is “quite low” compared to other consultancies but the company makes up for that with large bonuses that amount for some 70% of they pay.

The ruling is due on July 11.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.