Sandro Patti is setting up a fund to invest in alternative credit across Europe, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the details are private. Bloomberg News reported Patti’s departure from Bain in October.

The strategy of the fund — named Valiant Asset Management — will be to invest in event-driven public bonds, syndicated loans and credit default swaps, said the people. Valiant will also look to provide liquidity to public and private companies in distress as well as growth and alternative financing, targeting a size of €250 million ($274 million) to €300 million in year one, said the people.

Patti declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg News.

Sandy Clark, formerly at Permira Credit, is joining Valiant as senior investment professional, said some of the people. Kieran Glennon, who left Alcentra earlier this year, will be chief operating officer, according to a person familiar and company filings.

Bloomberg News has reached out to Clark and Glennon for comment.

Alternative Credit

Patti is looking to capitalize on opportunities in the alternative credit space, with high interest rates weighing on junk-rated borrowers and capital markets less accessible than during the cheap-money era. While funds led by individuals face a tough capital raising environment as investors migrate toward the largest players, others continue to pursue similar ventures.

A duo of distressed debt specialists formerly at Deutsche Bank AG — Alex Mahler and Michael Sutton — teamed up earlier this year to launch Alinor Capital Management, with at least $500 million in assets. Similarly, credit veteran Nick Pappas is launching Faros Point Capital Management with at least $200 million to focus on opportunistic credit investments in public and private markets.

Before joining Bain, Patti had been a partner and co-founder at Gladwyne Investments. He started his career in the investment banking division of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

