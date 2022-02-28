(Bloomberg) -- India named Madhabi Puri Buch as chair of its capital markets regulator, making her the first woman and first private-sector leader to head the watchdog as it prepares for the nation’s biggest IPO and a flood of other fundraisings.

Buch will steer the Securities and Exchange Board of India for three years, the Department of Personnel and Training said in a notification Monday.

Buch’s appointment comes as Sebi is readying to clear the proposed initial public offering of state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India -- what will be the country’s biggest listing -- and is looking to tighten oversight on IPOs from technology firms. Questions have also been raised about the regulator’s role in a series of corporate governance lapses at the National Stock Exchange, the world’s biggest derivatives bourse by volume.

Buch, who who did her schooling in Mumbai and Delhi before earning a management degree from the premier Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad, was most recently a wholetime member on Sebi’s board. From 2017 through October 2021, she handled matters including market regulation.

She started as a project finance analyst at ICICI Bank Ltd. in 1989, according to her LinkedIn profile, rising over the next dozen years to become Executive Director overseeing consumer and corporate banking. She was CEO of brokerage arm ICICI Securities Ltd. from 2009-2011.

