(Bloomberg) -- Germany put former investment banker Paul Mora on Interpol’s list of most-wanted suspects and launched a public search for him after he said he won’t travel to the country to face tax-evasion charges over Cum-Ex trades.

The step comes a month after Germany issued an arrest warrant for Mora, who lives in New Zealand. Last year, the former banker told a Wiesbaden court that he wouldn’t leave his home because of New Zealand’s low Covid-19 infection rate and argued that he wouldn’t get a fair trial in Germany.

Lawyers for Mora didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment. His lawyers have denied the allegations made against him.

Cum-Ex trades, named for the Latin term for “With-Without,” took advantage of tax laws in various European countries that allowed multiple investors to claim refunds on a dividend levy that was paid only once. German lawmakers say the practice cost the government at least 10 billion euros ($12.1 billion) in lost revenue.Mora is among six people charged by Frankfurt prosecutors in 2017 over the controversial tax trades at UniCredit SpA’s HVB unit.

He and two co-workers in London set up the trades at HVB’s investment-bank unit. The indictment targets those three and two Germans who also worked at HVB. All have left the bank.

Hanno Berger, once Germany’s most profitable tax lawyer, has also been charged. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

