Barclays Plc banker Roger Jenkins made the complaint to his boss, Bob Diamond, after the lender announced its capital raising with Middle East investors at the height of the financial crisis. The subject of his ire was Amanda Staveley, who is suing the bank for 1.6 billion pounds ($2 billion).

Jenkins said his wife, Diana, was instrumental in building the relationship with the Qatari royal family, including Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani, then the prime minister of the wealthy Gulf nation. She worked to “build my brand,” Jenkins, the former Middle East investment banking head, told the Barclays president.

The emails were disclosed in a legal filing as Staveley, the founder of PCP Capital Partners, began testifying at a London trial over her claims. The well-connected dealmaker argues that Jenkins tried to deny her credit for engineering an investment from a billionaire member of Abu Dhabi’s royal family.

Jenkins, Staveley said, was trying to suggest that her role was simply to “execute” a deal that had already been put in motion by Sheikh Hamad.

“This is incorrect,” Staveley said. “I put the entire transaction together.”

The hotly-anticipated proceedings had been on hold until after the criminal trial related to the fundraising that led to the acquittal of four bankers, including Jenkins. It’s one of the final pieces of unfinished business from the 2008 crash.

“let’s be clear about the truth. This relationship and indeed all godd deep trusting relationships don’t not start out as transcation pitches,” Jenkins wrote in a typo-filled note to Rich Ricci, another senior Barclays executive, in November 2008.

“Diana teed up hamad thru his wife that’s how it began,” he wrote. “So a little credit to the architect.”

The emails shine a light on the relationships the bankers struck with wealthy investors as Barclays sought a lifeline investment to stave off a U.K. government bailout. Jenkins is set to testify later in the trial.

