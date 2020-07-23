(Bloomberg) -- Stephen Jones’s misogynistic and lewd comments about financier Amanda Staveley, which led to his resignation as the U.K.’s top bank lobbyist, were finally revealed in court Thursday.

Jones, who worked at Barclays Plc investment banking division during the 2008 financial crash, called Staveley “thick as s--t,” made explicit comments about her appearance and speculated whether she had relationships with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a billionaire member of Abu Dhabi’s royal family, and Prince Andrew.

The comments in phone transcripts were disclosed as Jones testified in a 1.6 billion-pound ($2 billion) trial brought by Staveley against Barclays. She claims the bank cheated her out of profits she earned by bringing investors into the 2008 deals that helped save the lender from nationalization.

Jones resigned from UK Finance last month in anticipation of the comments being made public during the trial. It had already been revealed that he’d called Staveley’s firm PCP Capital Partners LLP “f---ers” and a “bunch of scum bags” in a phone call to a colleague in October 2008, according to Staveley’s witness statement.

UK Finance CEO Resigns After Calling Staveley Firm ‘Scum Bags’

Staveley has accepted the apology that Jones has communicated to her privately, her lawyer Joe Smouha told the court Thursday.

Bob Wigley, chairman of UK Finance, which represents 250 firms across the industry, described the comments as “inappropriate” and said they “do not meet the standards expected of leaders in our industry,” in a statement accompanying the resignation announcement in June.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.