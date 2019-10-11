(Bloomberg) -- A group of senior Barclays Plc bankers created a false and “misleading” audit trail to hide the fees they were set to pay to Qatar in exchange for a lifeline investment at the height of the 2008 financial crisis, prosecutors said.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani wanted to have “a low profile” and keep the commissions “secret,” according to a handwritten note from Richard Boath, who was then the European head of the bank’s financial institutions group.

As the pressure built to secure the investment and save Barclays from a U.K. government bailout, Boath and Tom Kalaris, who formerly headed the bank’s wealth division, discussed among themselves the need to “dissociate” an advisory agreement with the Qataris from an initial 2 billion-pound ($2.5 billion) share purchase. The two executives created a false paper trail to disguise the fees, prosecutor Ed Brown told a London court Friday.

The comments were read to a jury, during the trial of Kalaris, Boath and Roger Jenkins, the former Middle Eastern investment banking chief, in the most high-profile British case against senior bankers during the financial crisis. All three men have pleaded not guilty and former Chief Executive Officer John Varley was acquitted of similar charges in June.

Following a meeting at London’s Hyde Park Hotel with a Qatari lawyer about the additional payments to Sheikh Hamad, Boath recorded that they’d agreed “to keep it secret between us for now.” He wrote: “How does he get the extra fee? Same mechanism!”

As Barclays hesitated about the fees, Jenkins grew impatient, telling Boath in a note that other executives should overcome their concern that regulators may block the deal.

“Stop messing around you stupid people,” Jenkins said in a phone call with Boath, which was played to the jury. “We want their money so take the f--king risk. Just put it in the prospectus, let’s just move on for f--k’s sake.”

