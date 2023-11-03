(Bloomberg) -- Former Barclays Plc Chief Executive Officer Bob Diamond said his opportunistic credit fund is gearing up for more problems to emerge in the world of corporate debt.

“We would expect to see quite frankly more cracks in credit,” Diamond, who now heads Atlas Merchant Capital, said in a Friday interview on Bloomberg Television. “We’re staying very liquid right now because we think the worst is ahead of us in terms of corporate credit.”

He said a host of things were contributing to that outlook, with commercial real estate being the most obvious area with issues. It’s also a function of higher interest rates, he said.

