(Bloomberg) -- Criminal charges against former Barclays Plc Chief Executive Officer John Varley were dismissed following a ruling by a London appeals court.

The ruling, which follows months of delays and appeals, puts an end to a scandal that has hung over the former executive for more than a decade. In April, Judge Robert Jay threw out the case, saying there was little evidence against Varley, but the Court of Appeal only upheld his ruling on Friday.

