Ex-Barclays Euribor Traders Get as Much as Five Years in Prison

(Bloomberg) -- Two former Barclays Plc traders convicted of manipulating a benchmark interest rate were sentenced to as much as five years in prison by a London judge Monday.

Former swaps trader Carlo Palombo received a four-year sentence, while his former colleague on the bank’s cash desk, Colin Bermingham, received a five-year sentence. They will both be eligible for parole after serving half of the prison time.

The charges against the two men relate to manipulation of the Euro interbank offered rate from 2005 to 2009. Euribor is related to trillions of dollars worth of loans and derivatives. The rate is calculated with submissions from major banks and is meant to reflect the cost of borrowing between them.

