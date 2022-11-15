(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s economy ministry hired former BlackRock Inc. economist Elga Bartsch to lead its department on economic policy, according to a government paper seen by Bloomberg.

Bartsch served as the head of macro research at the BlackRock Investment Institute until the end of June, writing about topics including monetary policy and the impact of the current energy shock on the global economy. She was previously the chief European economist at Morgan Stanley.

The hire is part of a bigger restructuring of the economy ministry, which is led by Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck and is helping manage Germany’s transition away from Russian natural gas. Her appointment still has to be approved by the cabinet.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.