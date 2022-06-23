(Bloomberg) -- A former BNP Paribas SA regional director lost a labor lawsuit where she claimed the lender left her with no other choice than quitting after vetoing her request to work remotely from the French Riviera where her husband had got a new job.

The request put forward by Sandrine Sustar, who was based in the northern city of Lille and specialized in real-estate financing for wealthy clients, for compensation of about 100,000 euros ($107,000) was rejected by the Paris employment tribunal, a court official said by phone Thursday. Written details of the reasoning for dismissing her demands weren’t immediately available.

A lawyer for Sustar argued during a hearing last month that working from home posed no problems during Covid-19 lockdowns and so there was no reason to prevent her from continuing it from the south of France. She filed her lawsuit under a French procedure that allows employees to collect unfair-dismissal payouts if their employer’s behavior prevented them from staying.

A representative for Sustar didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling. A BNP spokesperson didn’t have an immediate comment.

