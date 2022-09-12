(Bloomberg) --

Former Bank of England policy maker Andrew Sentance said there’s a risk of a further drop in the value of the pound if the government’s energy program is more than a temporary measure.

The economist, who now advises Cambridge Econometrics, told Bloomberg Radio that for now the UK government has room to borrow more and is right to provide a short-term cushion against surging energy prices.

“What markets would be concerned about is if it’s somehow going to be a long-term addition to public borrowing that would be difficult to reverse,” Sentance said in an interview Monday. “That would be the trigger for more concern and perhaps more decline for sterling.”

The remarks highlight the difficulty Prime Minister Liz Truss’s government faces in managing the economy after Russia choked back supplies of natural gas to Europe, boosting gas and electricity prices across the continent.

While consumers, economists and lobby groups almost universally welcomed a move to freeze energy bills for the coming months, there’s no certainty on how long the government will have to extend that support at a cost of at least £100 billion a year.

“The UK has quite a lot of borrowing capacity,” Sentance said. “If that’s used sensibly to tide the economy through a difficult period, that’s one thing that government borrowing is there for.”

Sentance said the Bank of England probably will have to raise interest rates to 3% or 4% next year from 1.75% currently to control inflation, which has leaped into double digits for the first time in four decades.

He said the pound’s slump against the dollar probably won’t help the economy much for years to come.

“One of the characteristics of the UK economy is that exports are not that price sensitive,” Sentance said. “We export mainly high value manufactured goods and services, and those things are not very exchange rate sensitive. The more immediate impact would be on the cost of raw materials and imports.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.