(Bloomberg) -- Former Bank of England rate-setter Charles Goodhart said he’s “frightened” that doves on the Monetary Policy Committee will stop the hiking cycle before they can guarantee inflation will be brought down to the 2% target.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV on Thursday ahead of the UK central bank’s interest rate decision, Goodhart said his expectation was that the BOE would raise rates by 50 basis points in its December meeting, but that he would have preferred to see a larger hike to reduce the risk of inflation persisting.

“My expectation and the market’s expectation is that they will raise rates by 50 bps today,” he said. “There’s a possibility they might increase by less, and there’s a possibility they might do more — I would have liked (the latter), but I think it’s unlikely.”

Goodhart, who sat on the Committee between 1997 and 2000 and is now a professor at the London School of Economics, said he thinks the BOE acted too late to tame inflation and he would caution against relaxing monetary policy any time soon.

“They moved far too late, though I can understand why,” he said. “And I think they are still too low. I’m frightened slightly that they will stop the hiking cycle too early.”

