(Bloomberg) -- Former Bank of America Corp. employee Joe Voboril filed an arbitration claim against the firm, claiming he was wrongfully terminated after an investigation into another banker’s alleged inappropriate sexual conduct, according to Voboril’s lawyer.

Voboril’s claim, filed Friday with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, accuses the bank of retaliation, defamation and breach of contract, said Brian Kennedy, Voboril’s attorney. CNBC reported earlier Tuesday that the claim seeks at least $20 million in damages. Kennedy didn’t provide a copy of the claim.

Bill Halldin, a Bank of America spokesman, said: “We stand by the decision to terminate Mr. Voboril. We will review this filing when we receive it.”

Voboril and another employee were dismissed in late February for insufficiently disclosing information as the bank investigated a complaint against prime brokerage executive Omeed Malik, outlets including Bloomberg reported at the time. Malik, who has filed his own Finra arbitration claim, has disputed the allegations.

