(Bloomberg) -- Former Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has accepted a position at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies, according to the institution.

Kuroda, who ended his decade-long term helming the central bank last week, has taken up a senior fellow position at the Tokyo-based graduate school on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson. He is set to be involved in research, and will be giving lectures to students from this fall. Details of his talks haven’t been decided yet.

The school, also known as GRIPS, is a state-funded institution specializing in politics and economics, and has expertise in topics including national security and foreign affairs. The university is also known as one of Asia’s leading policy think tanks.

At his final press conference last Friday, Kuroda had already hinted he may go into teaching after he ends his term. “I’m 78, so I have no intention of working full-time,” said the former governor. “I’d like to consider something like teaching at some university.”

Prior to his tenure as central bank governor, Kuroda held a number of key positions, including chief currency official at the finance ministry and head of the Asian Development Bank.

Read more: Kuroda Departs Leaving $11.7 Trillion Experiment to Successor

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.