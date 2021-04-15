(Bloomberg) -- The former chief executive officer of Braskem SA, Brazil’s largest petrochemicals company, pleaded guilty in a $250 million bribery plot the U.S. said also involved Braskem’s parent company, Odebrecht SA.

Jose Carlos Grubisich pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to violate U.S. anti-bribery laws, admitting he approved a $4.3 million bribe to an official with state-owned Petrobras for rights to build and operate a plant. He was charged with three counts in an indictment filed by the U.S. in 2019, but as part of his plea deal the government dropped a charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Grubisich, who entered his plea on Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, faces as long as 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced on Aug. 5.

Braskem and Odebrecht, a global construction conglomerate also based in Brazil, pleaded guilty in 2016 to conspiracy to violate anti-bribery provisions of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and agreed to pay $3.5 billion to resolve a massive case brought by the U.S., Brazil and Switzerland.

Grubisich was accused of helping divert about $250 million from Braskem to a hidden business unit, called the Division of Structured Operations, that Odebrecht used as a “stand alone bribe department,” according to prosecutors. The unit was used to funnel payments to corrupt government officials to obtain and retain business, they said.

Grubisich and his conspirators agreed to pay millions of dollars to, or for the benefit of, government officials, political parties and others in Brazil to gain an improper advantage for Braskem and Odebrecht, the U.S. alleged. It said he and others created a slush fund to make the corrupt payments on Braskem’s behalf. He left Braskem in 2008.

The case is U.S. v. Grubisich, 19-cr-00102, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

