(Bloomberg) -- Tony Volpon, a former director of Brazil’s central bank, is leaving the private-banking and asset-management firm Wealth High Governance, according to people familiar with the matter.

Volpon is exiting as the firm’s chief strategist, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing the move. Daniel Gewehr, a co-portfolio manager of equities at the firm known as WHG, has also departed, they said.

Volpon, Gewehr and WHG declined to comment.

WHG, in which XP Inc. owns a stake, was launched by former Credit Suisse Group AG executives in Brazil. The firm started planning to cater to ultra-high-net-worth individuals with more than 20 million reais ($3.7 million). It also developed an asset-management arm.

Credit Suisse’s Ex-Brazil Wealth Team Is Hiring 80 for New Firm

Volpon had been at the firm since 2020. Gewehr left Banco Santander SA, where he was the head of Latin America equity strategy, to join in 2021.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.