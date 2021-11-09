(Bloomberg) -- A former veteran engineer at Broadcom Inc. was charged by U.S. prosecutors with stealing trade secrets for chips used in high-volume data centers and taking them to his new job with a China-based startup.

Peter K. Kim, 50, a California resident, was indicted by a federal grand jury on 18 counts of trade secrets theft and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for each count if convicted, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the office of the U.S. Attorney in San Francisco. The Chinese company wasn’t identified but is “focused on chip design and the market for networking chips,” according to the statement.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.