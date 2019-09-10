Ex-BTIG Analysts Start Their Own Firm and Pick Up KKR as Client

(Bloomberg) -- A group of well-known analysts are starting their own research firm covering technology, media and telecom -- and they already have a big-name client: KKR & Co.

The new firm, called LightShed Partners, will offer subscribers research on public and private companies. It was co-founded by analysts formerly at BTIG LLC, including Richard Greenfield, Walter Piecyk, Brandon Ross, Joseph Galone and Mark Kelley.

The firm formed a strategic relationship with KKR, the private equity giant and longtime investor in telecom, media and technology companies. KKR will work with LightShed’s founders as they build a research platform.

“For us, this is about supporting entrepreneurs and independent thinkers in the areas of technology, media and communications,” Ted Oberwager, director of KKR’s TMT investing team, said in a statement.

