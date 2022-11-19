(Bloomberg) -- Commerzbank AG proposed former Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann as its next supervisory board chairman, a move that would place one of the country’s foremost economists at the top one of its largest banks.

Helmut Gottschalk has decided against another term as chairman, when his current one expires at the company’s annual general meeting in May 2023, the German lender said Saturday in a statement. Weidmann’s candidacy will be put to a vote at the bank’s AGM.

Weidmann, 54, was president of Germany’s central bank from 2011 to 2021 and sat ex-officio on the rate-setting governing council of the European Central Bank. He gained the moniker “Dr. No” for his internal opposition to the extraordinary monetary policies deployed by the ECB to fight the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

Commerzbank is half way through a turnaround strategy unveiled by Chief Executive Officer Manfred Knof almost two years ago. While rate increases by the ECB have allowed the bank to earn more on loans, accelerating inflation has added to cost challenges, while an economic slowdown in its home market has raised the specter of more defaults.

