(Bloomberg) -- Russell Read, the former chief investment officer of California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the Alaska Permanent Fund and Gulf Investment Corp., has joined 10X Capital as CIO.

Read, who’s joining the firm’s executive committee, will oversee 10X’s global investment strategy and report to founder and Chief Executive Officer Hans Thomas.

“Russell’s exceptional track record and skill set will help the 10X Capital team continue to deliver on our mission of democratizing access to elite, institutional-quality investment strategies,” Thomas said in a statement.

The New York-based firm has ambitions to expand from its current focus on venture capital, crossover credit and private credit into global equity, private equity, fixed income, real assets, infrastructure, health care and commodities investments, Thomas said.

Read, most recently managing partner at C Change Group, currently serves as an investment committee member for a fund managed by the state of Wyoming, it website shows.

At 10X, Read will focus on “guiding the firm through the evolution of their venture capital franchise, the establishment of income trusts and their expansion into other major asset classes and strategies” he said in the statement. He’ll work out of New York and Abu Dhabi.

The firm has invested in companies including DraftKings Inc., Robinhood Markets Inc. and REE Automotive Ltd., its website shows.

