(Bloomberg) -- A former campaign staffer for President Donald Trump who claimed that he “forcibly kissed” her before a Florida rally in 2016 told a judge she’s abandoning her lawsuit over the alleged encounter.

Alva Johnson, an African-American woman who served as a senior campaign worker, said in a court filing on Thursday that she wouldn’t amend the complaint that was dismissed in June. The judge who threw out the suit had given her an opportunity to revise it.

Johnson claimed in her February lawsuit that Trump grasped her hand tightly and tried to kiss her on the mouth in a recreational vehicle before a rally in Tampa she had helped to organize. The complaint also claimed Johnson was illegally underpaid by the campaign because of her gender and race.

Then-White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said at the time that the allegation was “absurd” and that Johnson’s account was contradicted by multiple witnesses, including former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Hassan Zavareei, Johnson’s lawyer, said Thursday in a statement that he uncovered video evidence supporting his client’s claim and said Trump’s witnesses weren’t being truthful. He said his client nevertheless decided not to amend the complaint.

“I’ve decided for the sake of my family that I will not continue with the case at this time,” Johnson said in an emailed statement. “Let’s be clear, I reject the false narrative that Trump and his campaign did nothing wrong. But it is now time for me to move on.”

Read More: Trump ‘Forcibly Kissed’ Ex-Campaign Staffer, New Suit Claims

To contact the reporter on this story: Erik Larson in New York at elarson4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Peter Blumberg, Steve Stroth

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.