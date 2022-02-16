(Bloomberg) -- Cantor Fitzgerald LP’s former co-head of global equities helped violate SEC rules on recording commissions on trades, a jury found after a weeklong trial in Manhattan federal court.

Adam Mattessich was found liable Wednesday in a Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit accusing him of taking “off the books” commissions on certain accounts in the form of personal checks from other traders. He didn’t deny the conduct but argued it was acceptable within Cantor’s culture and said the firm never provided training suggesting it wasn’t allowed until more than a decade after it began.

The SEC sued Mattessich in 2018, accusing him of helping the firm violate the 2001 Compensation Records Rule by secretly splitting commissions for more than a decade. Cantor paid $1.25 million to resolve the claims without admitting or denying wrongdoing, while another trader Joseph Ludovico agreed to pay $25,000 to do the same. According to Mattessich, the case is the first brought by the SEC alleging violations of the rule by an individual trader.

Mattessich argued that commission-splitting arrangements were common at Cantor, conducted out in the open on the trading desk and condoned by management. He also claimed he got the blessing of former equities capital markets chief Phil Marber at a meeting in late 2001 or early 2002. Marber was on the pre-trial witness list but ultimately wasn’t called to the stand by either side.

But the SEC claimed Mattessich was well aware of the SEC rule on recording commissions because he supervised other traders and was responsible for their compliance.

“He enforced those rules against other people but he violated those rules himself to line his own pockets with tens of thousands of dollars of off the book payments,” SEC lawyer Lee Greenwood said in closing arguments on Tuesday.

The SEC is seeking an unspecified monetary penalty and an injunction blocking Mattessich from violating the rule.

