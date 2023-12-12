(Bloomberg) -- A former Carlyle Group Inc. executive who runs the investment office for Peru’s billionaire Romero family is working with former colleagues and the private equity giant to identify deals with Hispanic-owned businesses in the US.

Marco Peschiera has struck an agreement to bring over Carlyle’s Peru-based team to work with him on investment opportunities in the US and Latin America, providing access to the firm’s institutional knowledge as well as its capital in select deals.

“This is a joint venture where we put in capital but they put in human capital and the interests are 100% aligned,” Peschiera said in an interview in Lima. “Instead of only targeting Latin America, it’s targeting the Hispanic world in the Americas.”

Since he was hired by the family in 2017, Peschiera has organized its extensive holdings into the Grupo Romero Investment Office. GRIO consists of a public companies vertical, which includes a 15% stake in banking giant Credicorp Ltd., and a private company basket. He also recently created Grupo Romero Asset Management, or GRAM, which includes global investments in private markets and the planned private equity fund with the former Carlyle team, led by Eduardo Ramos.

Known as the Americas Buyout Fund, its mandate is to invest 50% in Latin America and 50% in the US with a focus on the Hispanic market. Fundraising will take place in 2024 and be anchored by Grupo Romero.

Ramos said they’re mapping out the top 200 Hispanic-owned businesses in the US with financial services, health care, retail, supermarkets, insurance, lending and entertainment as attractive areas. About 75% of the target population is in California, Texas, Florida, Illinois and New York.

Traditional private equity isn’t looking at these opportunities, he said.

“Private equity is super competitive with lots of players,” Ramos said. “But you need to build a level of trust and partnership to create a cultural fit. That’s where we think we have an edge since we know the language and culture.”

It’s a huge potential opportunity: Hispanics currently make up 19% of the US population and are expected to grow to 25% in 15 years. The group’s gross domestic product is more than $3 trillion and has grown at an average rate of 6.5% a year. That’s bigger and faster growth than Brazil and Mexico combined, Peschiera said.

An initial deal could happen in the first half of 2024, Ramos said. Carlyle will have an option to participate in transactions over a certain threshold and other third parties will be invited to invest.

‘Carlyle Playbook’

At GRIO, the publicly traded vertical is currently worth about $2.4 billion and includes stakes in Credicorp, food producer Alicorp SAA and real estate firm Inversiones Centenario. Peschiera declined to say how much is under management across the entire investment office for the Romeros, one of Peru’s wealthiest families. There are 10 privately owned companies in the portfolio.

Grupo Romero dates to the late 1880s when Calixto Romero Hernandez, a Spanish immigrant, settled in northern Peru and began exporting straw hats. The family eventually bought land for agriculture, got into banking and real estate as well as textiles, food and shipping. It’s now run by the fourth generation in Luis Enrique Romero and his cousin Dionisio Romero Paoletti.

Peschiera, who has an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, started his career at Salomon Smith Barney in New York and also worked at Citigroup Inc. Before getting the call from Luis Romero for the chief investment officer role, he was the head of Carlyle’s Latin American fund.

Peschiera sits on the boards of many portfolio companies, provides consulting advice on operations and manages the dividends flowing into the family investment company. The holdings run from finance to food, energy, palm oil, textiles and port services.

Through a new infrastructure unit at Grupo Romero, he’s bought into Colombia’s largest oil pipeline and gas stations, acquired 33% of Guatemala’s electricity distributor and revamped a port project in Peru.

“It’s the Carlyle playbook,” Peschiera said. “We’ve tried to convert this conglomerate into an investment platform.”

