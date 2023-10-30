(Bloomberg) -- Hiroyuki Otsuka, a former deputy head of Carlyle Group Inc.’s Japan business, is starting an engagement fund to support the growth of companies listed in the nation.

Otsuka is seeking to raise several hundred billion yen for the fund, mainly from domestic investors including major financial institutions, he said in an interview. (¥100 billion is $668 million.)

The fund plans to begin operations in the first half of next year at the earliest, investing small amounts in large, underperforming manufacturers that need advice on how to revive growth. The investment period will be three to four years, he said.

Newton Investment Partners Inc., the company responsible for managing the fund, has already been established, and Otsuka serves as its CEO and representative director.

The firm will start with about 15 employees and plans to expand to about 20 by the first half of next year. Otsuka, 55, said he won’t request measures to boost shareholder returns such as dividend increases and share buybacks. Instead, he will specialize in proposals that help to foster long-term corporate value.

He intends to diversify his investments to about 10 companies as a minority shareholder with 5% or more of outstanding shares. The fund will also consider sending directors.

“Japanese companies have all the technology, human resources and capital they need but what they lack is management speed and execution ability,” Otsuka said.

Otsuka left Carlyle in September after about 17 years at the US buyout firm. He led deals such as spinoffs and acquisitions, mainly of large companies. He was involved in the privatization of a former Hitachi Ltd. unit now known as Senqcia Corp.

