(Bloomberg) -- A former Carlyle Group Inc. executive in Japan has raised ¥150 billion ($960 million) from major banks and insurers for a new fund to invest in local companies, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Newton Investment Partners Inc., co-founded by Hiroyuki Otsuka, received commitments for its first fund from 11 companies including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and Daiwa Securities Group Inc., the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

The fund will invest in large, mature domestic companies, distinguishing itself from activists who seek short-term share price gains, according to the people. It intends to propose strategies to put the companies back on track for growth, the people added.

A spokesperson for Newton Investment Partners declined to comment. Representatives for MUFG, Mizuho and Daiwa also declined to comment.

Tokyo-based Newton will begin operations by the end of this year at the latest, the people said. The firm also plans to tout a second fund for investors such as regional banks and pensions, and a third fund for overseas investors, the people added.

