(Bloomberg) -- Daniel Matjila, the former head of South Africa’s Public Investment Corp., appears for a fourth day at an inquiry into whether the fund, which oversees about $150 billion of assets, deviated from its mission to safeguard the pensions of more than 1.2 million South African state workers.

The inquiry has heard from about 70 witnesses -- several of whom flagged Matjila as having played a key role in approving questionable deals. He’s denied any wrongdoing.

Here are the latest developments, updated throughout the day. (Time-stamps are local time in the capital, Pretoria.)

Eskom Proposal (10:35 a.m.)

Matjila says the PIC had in the past proposed to state electricity utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. to swap some debt for equity in exchange for board and committee representation.

PIC Supports Eskom (10:01 am)

Matjila says that of the about 90 billion rand ($6.45 billion) of Eskom bonds bought on behalf of its clients, 20 billion rand isn’t government guaranteed. Marcus asked if the PIC had talks with Eskom or relevant ministers about governance issues at the power utility. Matjila said the PIC did talk to Eskom management and provided them with conditions for further PIC investments.

Discretionary Mandate (9:53 a.m.)

The PIC has a discretionary mandate for how it invests, but with parameters, Matjila says. For unlisted investments of more than 2 billion rand, the PIC must approach the Government Employees Pension Fund for approval. When Matjila left in November, he said listed investments had no such conditions.

Good Shape (9:37 a.m.)

Matjila says the PIC was “in good shape when I left.” Marcus asks what Matjila means by that, because his testimony points to conflicts between functional issues and political motivations at the fund manager. Matjila responds that while the PIC is not without its problems, it has outperformed benchmarks.

