(Bloomberg) -- Francois Riahi never managed to put out the fires in an abbreviated two-year tenure as chief executive officer of Natixis SA.

Just six months into his stint, a trading meltdown in Asia landed the French lender with a $300 million loss. The same kinds of high-risk trades helped to end his career atop the French lender on Monday, when he was ousted following deepening losses from equity derivatives.

Citing “strategic differences” with Riahi over the Paris-based bank’s future, Natixis directors appointed Nicolas Namias, 44, as his replacement.

His abrupt departure ends a tenure marred by missteps that attracted regulatory scrutiny and caused the shares to lose two-thirds of their value. A veteran of the bank, Riahi helped rebuild Natixis in the wake of the financial crisis by pursuing risky derivatives deals, asset management and pushing into lucrative Asian and U.S. markets. But his failure to manage the risks the bank was taking ultimately proved his undoing.

The ouster of the 47-year-old may now signal a shift in strategy. His replacement Namias, a former Natixis chief financial officer, is a veteran of the bank’s majority shareholder, Groupe BPCE.

Riahi’s departure “confirms our concerns that the bank’s strategic outlook remains opaque,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jonathan Tyce wrote in a note. “Incoming CEO Nicolas Namias’ transformation experience with the bank also suggests that a significant strategic repositioning may be in the cards.”

The management change comes as the firm reported a 174 million-euro ($204 million) loss in equities trading for the second quarter, deepening a slump that started in the first quarter when its derivatives trades were hit by dividend cancellations.

Adding to the pain, debt trading -- a highlight for most peers last quarter -- declined 8%. That left the bank with its second straight quarterly loss, at a time when Wall Street firms reported record results in their trading and dealmaking businesses.

Daniel Wilson, a spokesman for Natixis in Paris, declined to comment further. Riahi didn’t respond to phone calls and texts seeking comment. The bank didn’t immediately make Namias available for interview.

Riahi, a former top civil servant and adviser to ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy, began at Natixis’s parent after the financial crisis. In 2012, he was named head of Asian corporate and investment banking at Natixis and then became global co-head of that business in 2016.

Under Riahi and his colleagues, Natixis eschewed the more straightforward buying and selling of stocks, bonds and derivatives. The bank instead prioritized complex, structured trades, which can be harder to manage but often yield higher returns. Their deals ranged from collateralized loan obligations in the U.S., which pool high-risk corporate debts, to esoteric equity derivatives sold to Asian retail investors.

After a stint at Natixis parent Groupe BPCE, Riahi returned to become CEO of Natixis in mid-2018. His problems began almost immediately.

Late that year, the bank lost about $300 million when a batch of Korean derivatives trades went awry. Natixis executives had received internal warnings that they were taking on too much risk with the products -- known as autocallables -- but continued to push ahead with the deals, Bloomberg reported. The losses were later examined by the European Central Bank.

Months later, one of Natixis’s investment boutiques, H20 Asset Management, came under fire for its links to controversial German financier Lars Windhorst. Clients pulled billion of euros and regulators are still looking into the trades. Blackstone Group Inc. has dumped it from its roster of outside firms that help manage one of its main liquid alternative funds.

As he raced to put out the fires, Riahi last year hired a new chief risk officer from JPMorgan Chase & Co. to replace Pierre Debray, who had faced internal scrutiny over a personal stock sale. Around the same time, the bank suspended a senior trader in New York amid a probe into how he managed his positions.

The woes didn’t end there. When the pandemic roiled global markets this year, Natixis’s equity derivatives business once again moved into focus. Traders at the bank and peers such as Societe Generale SA and BNP Paribas SA typically use derivatives linked to dividends as part of their efforts to hedge against possible losses. Yet this strategy was upended when corporations began canceling payments to shareholders as a result of the outbreak, Bloomberg has reported.

Natixis reported a 143 million-euro hit from dividend cancellations in the second quarter. Net revenue for the group slumped by about a quarter, and the firm posted a 57 million-euro net loss, after a 204 million-euro loss at the start of the year.

SocGen, too, was hit hard, with an 80% slump in equities trading, including a 200 million-euro hit from canceled dividends. The bank said it will stop producing the structured products that went awry in the first half, and is working to develop alternatives that will be less sensitive to market dislocations.

BNP Paribas managed to rebound with a Wall Street-beating performance in fixed-income trading, which jumped 154% in the second quarter from a year earlier. BNP said there was only a “residual impact” from the dividend cancellations in the second quarter.

