(Bloomberg) -- McDonald’s Corp.’s former Chief Executive Officer Steve Easterbrook fired back at his former company for suing to clawback tens of millions of dollars in compensation over allegations he covered up sexual relations with employees, saying the suit was misfiled in Delaware.Easterbrook claims that his stock agreements specifically provide that litigation over the pact be heard in Illinois courts, where McDonald’s is based. He also accused the chain of filing the lawsuit knowing he couldn’t immediately respond because of a gag clause in the agreement.

“McDonald’s Corporation filed a meritless -- and misleading -- lawsuit in the wrong forum,” Easterbrook’s lawyers said Friday in a filing Delaware Chancery Court, seeking to have the lawsuit thrown out.It’s the latest salvo in legal battle over Easterbrook’s ouster last year, which was covered by a severance agreement that kicked in after questions arose about his consensual sexual relationship with a fellow McDonald’s employee.The case is McDonald’s Corp. v. Easterbrook, 2020-0658, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

