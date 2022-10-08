(Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities have expelled Tian Huiyu, former president of China Merchants Bank Co., from the Communist Party, amid an accelerating corruption crackdown on the nation’s sprawling financial sector.

Tian, who helmed the nation’s top retail bank for almost a decade, has been expelled from the party and removed from public office over serious violations of discipline and law, according to a Saturday announcement from the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the top anti-corruption body. Tian will be probed by China’s public prosecutor, it added.

The investigation comes as China has stepped up its efforts to root out corruption in its $60 trillion finance sector to keep systemic risks in check, as the nation battles a slowing economy, a cash-strapped real estate sector and worsening Covid outbreaks.

In April, Tian was abruptly removed from the role at Merchants Bank and subject to further assignment, after spending nearly nine years building the lender into the nation’s king of retail banking.

President Xi Jinping has continued to press ahead with his signature anti-corruption drive after almost a decade in power, most recently focusing on law enforcement.

The campaign has over the years brought down more than 1.5 million government officials, of which the most high-profile ones include the execution of Lai Xiaomin, the former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management Co., and life imprisonment of Hu Huaibang, the former chair of China’s biggest policy bank.

