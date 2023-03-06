(Bloomberg) -- Todd Barker, the former head of Citadel’s Surveyor Capital unit, is expected to raise more than $1 billion for one of the year’s largest hedge fund debuts.

Freestone Grove Partners aims to launch late this year, focusing on stocks across sectors, according to people familiar with the matter. The multi-manager equity fund will be market-neutral, matching bullish bets with bearish ones with the goal of generating returns regardless of the market’s performance.

Barker declined to comment.

It’s a tough time for the industry, as fundraising has become more difficult. The number of launches in 2023 is expected to decline from last year, according to Kate Holleran, US Head of Capital Solutions at Barclays Plc. Just 336 funds debuted in the first nine months of last year, on pace for the fewest since 2000, according to Hedge Fund Research Inc. In 2021, there were more than 600.

“We’ve all attributed the lower number of launches at least partially to the exponential growth of platforms and competitive hiring landscape there,” Holleran said.

If Freestone ends up raising more than $1 billion, the San Francisco-based firm would join Mala Gaonkar’s SurgoCap Partners as one of the biggest launches for 2023. SurgoCap started trading in January with $1.8 billion.

Read more: Hedge Fund Debuts in Biggest Launch Led by a Woman

Freestone’s multi-manager strategy is similar to Surveyor’s and has been adopted by other ex-Citadel launches, including Brandon Haley’s Holocene Advisors and Woodline Partners, started by Michael Rockefeller and Karl Kroeker.

Former Opendoor Technologies Inc. Chief Investment Officer Daniel Morillo — who also worked with Barker at Citadel — will join the new firm as a partner, as will Naozer Dadachanji, who co-founded advisory firm CamberView Partners, which was acquired by PJT Partners in 2018.

Barker, 44, spent 16 years at Citadel where he belonged to its portfolio committee and ran the equities trading unit, Surveyor, for five years before leaving in 2021.

Read more: Citadel Taps Phillip Lee to Run Surveyor as Todd Barker Retires

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.