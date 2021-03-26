(Bloomberg) -- Dan Dufresne, a former top executive at Citadel LLC who retired from the firm last year, is joining Calamos Investments as chief operating officer.

Dufresne’s decision to join the Naperville, Illinois-based firm is “an affirmation of our recent accomplishments,” Calamos President and CEO John Koudounis said in a statement. His appointment is an “integral step that reinforces the strong foundation” of Calamos, said the firm’s founder, chairman and global chief investment officer, John Calamos Sr..

Dufresne, 46, spent roughly two decades at Citadel, where he held roles including global treasurer, global head of operations, and global head of counterparty strategy.

Calamos, which has more than $35 billion under management, touts itself as the third-largest provider of liquid-alternative strategies behind JPMorgan Chase & Co. and BlackRock Inc.

