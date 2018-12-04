(Bloomberg) -- Dave Bunning was on the trading desk at Citadel when he learned that an acquaintance of a co-worker had died from a food allergy.

“I said to myself, ‘If it can get someone at 28, my kids are going to be fighting this their whole lives,”’ Bunning said.

So the former Harvard wrestler committed himself for the long haul. He left his job at Citadel in 2004 and became an advocate for advancing the treatment and diagnosis of food allergies. They affect about 15 million Americans, including 1-in-13 children, and there’s no cure.

“Until there’s a multi-allergen therapy available to everybody, it’s not mission accomplished,” Bunning said Monday night in New York, before announcing a $200 million fundraising campaign by the nonprofit he chairs, Food Allergy Research & Education.

About $150 million will go to research. Bunning, 52, would prefer less risky and unpleasant ways to diagnose food allergies, based on his own scary experiences with his two sons’ reactions to milk and eggs.

“It was his first sip of formula that triggered an anaphylactic reaction," Bunning said of his first son. His second had the same reaction when “someone put the wrong bib on him that had milk residue on it,” he said. “From that point on for the next five to six years, it was one accidental reaction after another -- milk, eggs, shellfish, nuts. My younger son is also allergic to beef.”

Scientists recently have made a breakthrough in peanut allergy immunotherapy, with two treatments completing Phase 3 clinical trails. Bunning, who backed one of the companies involved, wants more trials as well as therapies that address multiple allergens.

“We’re at a very important inflection point,” said Lisa Gable, FARE’s chief executive officer.

At Monday’s gala, she announced the campaign includes a messaging effort focused on the courage of children who live with food allergies. Gable in particular called out the courage of children who have volunteered for the clinical trials, which requires them to ingest the very things that make them sick.

