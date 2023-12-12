(Bloomberg) -- A fired Citigroup Inc. trader won an employment suit against the bank over claims he was fired and used as a scapegoat for the lender’s decade-long regulatory failures in executing stock trades for clients in Asia.

A London judge ruled that Ian Weir, an ex-sales trader for Asia–Pacific markets based in London, was unfairly and wrongfully dismissed by the bank at an employment tribunal on Monday, his lawyer said. He’ll now seek to get his old job back.

Hong Kong’s securities regulator imposed a HK$348 million ($44.6 million) fine on Citi in 2022 for serious regulatory failures in stock trades for clients between 2008 and 2018. It found that employees sent clients false “indications of interest” about stocks to drum up interest and made “misleading statements” about how trades would take place. The agency cited deficiencies in internal compliance and management for what it called pervasive dishonest behavior.

“Mr. Weir is applying for reinstatement of re-engagement with Citi and the remedies hearing is due to take place in the next six months,” Rachel O’Connell​​​​, Weir’s lawyer said in an email.

Weir’s lawyers argued he was unfairly dismissed in June 2021 for gross misconduct following an investigation into whether some Citi traders properly disclosed the bank’s own financial interest when facilitating trades.

They argued he was fired as part of a cleaning of house operation. They said there was scarce compliance training while he was in his role from 2014 and he had flagged concerns about the processes numerous times.

Citi denies that Weir was unfairly dismissed and that the bank had a reasonable belief that he committed gross misconduct causing a serious breakdown in trust and confidence, according to documents prepared for the lawsuit.

“We note the court’s judgment and are considering our options, including an appeal,” a Citi spokesperson said.

