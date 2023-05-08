(Bloomberg) -- Former Citigroup Inc. analyst Robert Kong, who covered Asia lenders, has joined United Overseas Bank Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.

Kong is an executive director at the group finance and corporate services unit of the Singapore bank, according to one of the people, asking not to be identified because no public announcement has been made. Kong is advising Chief Financial Officer Lee Wai Fai on strategies, the people said.

Kong left Citigroup in 2022 after more than 20 years at the US bank, where he covered financial stocks in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea and India among other firms. He also covered China fintech companies, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A representative for UOB declined to comment, while Kong didn’t respond to a request for comment.

