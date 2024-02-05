(Bloomberg) -- An ex-Clifford Chance lawyer, who was on trial with his former-Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analyst brother for insider trading, was acquitted of all charges by a London jury.

Lawyer Suhail Zina and his younger brother Mohammed Zina were charged with insider trading and fraud. Both denied the allegations. The trial against Suhail was dropped last week while the trial against the Goldman Sachs analyst continues.

“We can confirm that the case against Suhail Zina on all counts is not proceeding,” a spokesperson for the Financial Conduct Authority said in an emailed statement.

The brothers were accused of insider dealing between July 2016 and December 2017 reaping around £140,000 ($176,250). They were also accused of using bank loans for home improvements for the trades in companies including ARM Holdings Plc, Alternative Networks Plc and Punch Taverns Plc.

Suhail didn’t have access to the alleged insider information and didn’t make any trades, his lawyers argued earlier in the trial. He only agreed to his brother’s request to use his account when asked, they said.

